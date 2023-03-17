German Patrick visits Belfast for first time to enjoy festivities and says: 'It's perfect'

St Patrick’s Day celebrations have taken place across Northern Ireland, with revellers travelling from around the world to be see the pageantry.

Thousands of people gathered in Belfast city centre to watch the main parade, which got underway at 1.30pm on Friday.

Patrick Kressner (32) and Felix Engel (32) dressed to impress for the spectacle, which was staged by arts organisation Beat Carnival to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

They travelled from Germany just to be a part of the big day.

“We are here for the parade,” they said. “It’s perfect.

“We know St Patrick’s Day from Germany. We have partied [for] it, and we said we have to go to Belfast and take [in] the real St Patrick’s Day.”

Watch: Patrick from Germany visits Belfast for first time to experience St Patrick’s Day, he said "It's perfect."

The pals mark the occasion every year in their home city of Leipzig but always dreamed of celebrating on the Emerald Isle.

They enjoyed their first beer on the plane here at 7.30am, but had to wait a few more hours for their first pint of the black stuff in an Irish pub.

“It was perfect — it’s a real Guinness,” they declared.

The revellers planned to continue sipping their favourite drink before making their way to the airport for an evening flight home.

Around 800 artists, performers and dancers took part in the procession, which celebrated Belfast’s status as a Unesco City of Music and featured ancient horns of Ireland, traditional folk, disco, punk and a dance rave.

Watch: Thousands of people celebrate St Patrick's Day in style in Belfast

Lea Duwime (26) and Adrian Patrick (27) usually enjoy a quiet drink in their local pub in France to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint.

This year they planned a trip to Dublin, but the high cost of accommodation in the Republic’s capital city encouraged them north of the border.

“This is fun. I think it’s nice to see people gathering and having fun for a day,” they said.

“Everyone is wearing green and enjoying themselves and that is the main reason we wanted to come here.

“It was something we really wanted to do and experience.”

The couple, who live in Bordeaux, began their day in St George’s Market, where hundreds of visitors were entertained with live traditional Irish music and dance performances by members of Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Georgia Ramm and pet pooch Joni

Meanwhile, Georgia Ramm (27) weaved through the crowded city centre streets with pet pooch Joni, who was enjoying the festivities.

“There’s a brilliant energy around Belfast on St Patrick’s Day,” she said.

“It’s good to see it so busy again after the pandemic. I think the city is only on the up and moving forward, which is great.

“I came in for the parade and now we are going to go to Maddens, because they let Joni in. Maybe we’ll have a Guinness.”

Hundreds of children embraced the carnival atmosphere by having their faces painted, waving flags and donning green hats and themed merchandise.

Seadna, Fiadh, Aria and Joel enjoying St Patrick's Day in Belfast

Karen McCrea (39) was among the spectators along with her sister and their kids who enjoyed the pageantry.

“Belfast has a real festival feel about it. I haven’t come into the city centre for this in a very long time,” she said.

“Normally we would go to the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, but we are pleasantly surprised.

“It has a real family focus and now we are going to go and get something to eat.

“It’s going to be very tame compared to my student days.”

However, not everyone was enthusiastic about seeing the parade.

Ryan and Sarah Moffatt

Ryan (35) and Sarah Moffatt (35) were making the most of their freedom as they celebrated Paddy’s Day for the first time in three years.

They weren’t wasting any time in their bid to beat the queue at the bar.

“We like a pint of Guinness or two on St Patrick’s Day. It’s a tradition,” they said.

“But we have two kids and the oldest is two and a half, so we haven’t been able to do it.

“My mum and dad — legends — are looking after them.”

The couple were still under curfew, though, and planned to be home no later then 5.30pm.

Adrian Patrick and Lea Duwime

Celebrations in Enniskillen kicked off on Thursday night when dozens of vessels lit up green and sailed along Lough Erne past the illuminated castle ahead of Friday’s parade.

Elsewhere, one of the stars of the Oscar-winning film An Irish Goodbye, Seamus O’Hara, was among those taking part in the Newry parade.

The actor, who lives in Killeavy, teamed up with members of his GAA club to mark the special occasion less than 24 hours after returning home from Los Angeles.

Pilgrims have also been gathering in Downpatrick at the site believed to be St Patrick’s grave.

An early morning service took place at St Patrick’s first church in Saul, Co Down, with some of the congregation going on to climb nearby Slieve Patrick afterwards.

Thousands of spectators also lined the streets of Derry, where the city’s annual parade began at 3pm on Bishop Street.