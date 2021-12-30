German Shepherd puppy in ‘critical condition’ after litter abandoned in Armagh

A litter of six-week-old puppies are just some of the animals that have been abandoned in the days following Christmas, according to the USPCA.

The animal welfare charity said they have recorded several instances of abandonment within their first few days of reopening following the festive holiday.

They said one case involved a number of puppies abandoned at a gateway on the side of a south Armagh country road.

Abandoned pups in care of USPCA

A member of the public is reported to have found the young German Shepherd pups in a cardboard box before bringing them to the attention of the USPCA.

The puppies were said to be trembling in fear having been left to fend for themselves. They also required medical treatment and one of the dogs is said to be in a critical condition.

The charity also said they have taken a higher call volume this Christmas from members of the public wanting to give up their pet.

They urged pet owners to remember owning a pet is a “lifetime commitment".

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development Manager, said, “We are dismayed that despite numerous pleas to the public regarding responsible pet ownership, we are still seeing defenceless young animals being abandoned by a busy and dangerous roadside, only days after Christmas.

“Following examination from our veterinary team, the five abandoned puppies are undergoing treatment – unfortunately one is currently in a critical condition.

“We don’t know how long they were left outside exposed to the wet and windy weather conditions, but we are very grateful to the member of the public for rescuing them from a dire situation. We really hope all puppies will be able to make a full recovery, but it is still very early to say.”

One of the German Shepherd pups

Colleen added: “We urge the public to think long and hard about their pets – are they neutered? Are you capable of looking after an unexpected litter?

“If not, we remind them to think as a responsible owner and have their pets neutered – there is absolutely no excuse for leaving young animals to suffer because you haven’t made this conscious decision.

“It is well known that that animal shelters across Northern Ireland are at full capacity – we’ve seen many reports of this before Christmas.

“Unfortunately, in the months after Christmas we do brace ourselves for an increase in unwanted animals and we try to accommodate as many as we can.

“Never have we seen cases like this so quick on the back of Christmas – we’re shocked and very disappointed that it continues to happen.

“Our advice on responsible pet ownership is clear - an animal is not a toy; it is a lifetime commitment and doesn’t come with a return policy.”