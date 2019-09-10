Germans dampen Northern Ireland party after 2-0 defeat at Windsor

It was a night of disappointment for Northern Ireland fans after a narrow home loss to Germany dented hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020.

In front of 18,326 supporters in Belfast, the four-time world champions claimed a 2-0 win.

It was our first defeat of the qualifying campaign, despite a rousing performance against one of international football's top sides.

The visit of big teams under the lights at the national stadium always makes for a special atmosphere, and last night was no different.

Ahead of kick-off hundreds of fans joined in a march from Tates Avenue to the ground.

Inside the stadium the atmosphere was lifted by a spine-tingling performance of Nessun Dorma by Omagh singer Daryl Simpson.

And there was a special video message from four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

"Don't underestimate the boys in green and white, we can beat anyone, on any given night," he reminded everyone.

And Northern Ireland heeded his call with a stirring performance in a goalless first half.

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Pacemaker Belfast 9-9-19 Northern Ireland v Germany - Euro 2020 Qualifier Northern Ireland supporters in full voice during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 9-9-19 Northern Ireland v Germany - Euro 2020 Qualifier Northern Ireland supporters during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas acknowledges the fans after the final whistle of Northern Ireland's game against Germany.

A Northern Ireland fan shows support for his team in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying group C match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2019. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Germany fans show support for their team in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying group C match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2019. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. EURO qualifier 2020 Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Northern Ireland Vs Germany.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. EURO qualifier 2020 Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Northern Ireland Vs Germany. Arlene Foster watches the game along with Pat Jennings

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. International friendly match at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Northern Ireland Vs Germany. Northern Ireland fans enjoy the game

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Stewart McDonald and son Zach aged 5 from Ahoghill watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fan Alan Stewart aged 10 from Lurgan watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Dorothy and Heather Gibson from Lisburn watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Samuel McGookin , Jade Purdy and Davey Purdy from Ballyclare watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Davy McGrew with Grand daughter Emily McCrory from Omagh watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Dryden Wilson , Ian Wilson and Drydan Wilson from Newtownards watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

But the Germans took the lead three minutes into the second period through wing-back Marcel Halstenberg.

Their big night ended in frustration as Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

