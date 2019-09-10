Germans dampen Northern Ireland party after 2-0 defeat at Windsor
By Adrian Rutherford
It was a night of disappointment for Northern Ireland fans after a narrow home loss to Germany dented hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020.
In front of 18,326 supporters in Belfast, the four-time world champions claimed a 2-0 win.
It was our first defeat of the qualifying campaign, despite a rousing performance against one of international football's top sides.
The visit of big teams under the lights at the national stadium always makes for a special atmosphere, and last night was no different.
Ahead of kick-off hundreds of fans joined in a march from Tates Avenue to the ground.
Inside the stadium the atmosphere was lifted by a spine-tingling performance of Nessun Dorma by Omagh singer Daryl Simpson.
And there was a special video message from four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.
"Don't underestimate the boys in green and white, we can beat anyone, on any given night," he reminded everyone.
And Northern Ireland heeded his call with a stirring performance in a goalless first half.
But the Germans took the lead three minutes into the second period through wing-back Marcel Halstenberg.
Their big night ended in frustration as Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 in stoppage time.