Gerry Adams among Sinn Fein members included on leaked US enhanced screening database

Prominent Sinn Fein members, including Gerry Adams, appear on a list of hundreds of Irish citizens leaked from a secret US enhanced screening database.

The Sunday Times has reported that republican paramilitaries and organised crime figures are also included on the list of “selectees” for extra security checks if they try to enter the country.

Meanwhile, Patrick Magee, convicted of planting a bomb at the Grand Hotel in Brighton at the Conservative Party conference in 1984, is on the “no fly” list, as well as Jim Monaghan, one of the Colombia Three.

Monaghan, along with Niall Connolly and Martin McCauley, were sentenced to 17 years in prison in Colombia in 2004 after being accused of travelling to the country on false passports to teach FARC guerrillas how to build improvised mortar bombs.

The trio had fled on bail and have not returned to Colombia since. In 2020, they were granted an amnesty by a peace tribunal in the country, however it was reported recently that the amnesty has been withdrawn. This database is dated from 2019, suggesting that former Sinn Fein president Adams, who was on the selectee list, was considered a potential security risk by US authorities around 20 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Alleged organised crime figures Christy Kinahan, along with his sons Daniel and Christopher Jr, are also on the list.

The trio were recently sanctioned by the US authorities for overseeing the activities of an international organised crime gang.

Convicted IRA members, Russian intelligence officers, French terrorists and jihadists appear on the database, which contains more than 1.5 million rows of names, aliases and dates of birth.

Given that it includes names of Irish citizens suspected of involvement in republican paramilitary activities, it suggests the Irish authorities may have provided the names to the US.

Additional passenger screening on people trying to enter the US was introduced following the 9/11 terror attacks.

The list, which was found by a Swiss ‘hacktivist’ who goes by the name Maia Arson Crimew, comes from the US government’s terrorist-screening database, compiled by the US Terrorist Screening Centre and the FBI.

Crimew is wanted by the Americans on hacking charges. She claimed she found the information on an exposed server using specialist software.

“A lot of companies do not secure their servers properly. Eventually, I hit the jackpot. I quickly realised that the datasets were aviation-related,” she said.

“Irish people appear to be disproportionally represented on the lists I found. Selectees are not banned from flying into the US but they are subjected to the highest level of searches and questioning on arrival.

“Some Irish people have already reached out as they have had family members being harassed when they travel to the US. Most entries appear to have been added by the US authorities but the Irish names appear to have come from somewhere else.”

Sinn Fein was contacted for comment.