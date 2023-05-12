Gerry Adams compensation ruling sparks peers’ call for change

Peers have called for changes to the Legacy Bill to be made in order to prevent the floodgates opening to compensation claims running into tens of millions of pounds as a result of a court ruling in favour of Gerry Adams.

The Government has been called on in Parliament to take steps to block damages over a "technicality" during the use of internment at the height of the Troubles.

The former Sinn Fein leader won a Supreme Court appeal in 2020 over historical convictions for two attempted prison breaks in Northern Ireland in the 1970s. He was interned without trial in 1973 at the Maze prison.

The Supreme Court ruled Mr Adams' detention was unlawful because the interim custody order (ICO) used to initially detain him had not been "considered personally" by the then-Northern Ireland secretar Willie Whitelaw.

This was despite a long-standing convention, known as the Carltona principle, where officials and ministers routinely act in the name of the secretary of state, who is ultimately responsible.

Mr Adam was subsequently denied a payout for the wrongful convictions when he applied for compensation from Stormont's Department of Justice. But that decision was ruled unlawful by a High Court judge in Belfast last month, paving the way for Mr Adams' application to be reconsidered.

Speaking in Parliament, former Tory justice minister Lord Faulks said the Supreme Court had decided that the ICO "had not been validly made” and the power to intern “should be exercised by the secretary of state personally”.

Pointing out the ruling had been met with "considerable surprise", the peer added: "A significant concern was expressed that the consequence of the decision was that Adams and perhaps many others would seek compensation for what was essentially a technical matter on the basis that they had been deprived of their liberty unlawfully."

Pressing for a change to the Legacy Bill to address the issue, Lord Faulks said: "This amendment seeks to overturn the decision of the Supreme Court. It does not revive any criminal conviction quashed, as with Adams's attempted escape from prison, but it does prevent any damages being recovered where the only basis for claims is the Adams technicality."

He added: "It represents an opportunity to put right an erroneous decision and prevent unmeritorious claims being pursued."

Former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds of Duncairn said: "The Carltona principle has been embedded in British political life for many decades, and the prospect that tens of millions of pounds could be spent in compensation for some technicality, at a time when we are struggling to fund vital services in Northern Ireland, will cause outrage on all sides there. Nobody will support this."

Conservative peer Lord Sandhurst, a retired QC and former chairman of the Bar Council, said: "This amendment does not overturn the acquittal, which was founded on a Supreme Court decision, but it will ensure that damages should not flow."

Former Labour MP Baroness Hoey said: "This amendment is crucial to ensuring that people in Northern Ireland feel confident that the injustice of people getting compensation for an administrative error is going to be dealt with."

Responding, NIO minister Lord Caine said the Government would discuss the matter further, and possibly return to it at a later stage of the Bill.