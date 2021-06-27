Gerry Adams in tribute to late sister Frances McAllister

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has paid tribute to his sister Frances who died last week.

Mr Adams reflected some of his thoughts towards his sister’s life in a weekly podcast the former politician produces.

Entitled “Memories of my wee sister Frances”, Gerry Adams shared the words he spoke at her funeral, reflecting on the mother-of-five’s life growing up during the Troubles in Ballymurphy.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Sibling grief is a very special grief. Brothers and sisters usually know each other for the whole of their lives,” he said.

"So during these sad days Margaret and Paddy and Anne and Sean and Maura and Deirdre and Dominic and me are reflecting, no doubt in our own ways, on childhood memories and all the good times and bad times of lives bound up together.”

Frances McAllister, who was separated from the late Billy McAllister and was also the widow of Patrick Mulvenna, died on June 14 at home on Springhill Avenue in Belfast.

She is survived by her children Patrick, Ciaran, Liam, Sinead and Maura and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At her funeral, Mr Adams told mourners there was “no doubt” his sister had a “hard life”. “Some girls and other young people have injustice heaped upon them in their formative years. It is to their great credit that many of them, like Frances, survive to grow into strong, loving, caring independent women,” he said.

Frances lived through decades of violence and became a single mother after the death of her husband Patrick Mulvenna, an IRA member, less than a year after they were married.

“She suffered from ill health for years. But she always said everything was okay, even when it wasn’t,” said Mr Adams. "She believed in prayer and Jesus and His Mother.”

Mrs McAllister was also “a quiet republican. She told her children she wanted to see a united Ireland.”

She was also present at the wedding of her daughter Maura several weeks before her death after discharging herself from hospital despite being “in pain and under pressure”, he shared.

"I always told Frances that she is my favourite sister. She knew I tell all my sisters that. But she knew I was telling her the truth. I tell all my sisters that as well,” he said.

Mr Adams said Frances had a special bond from childhood with Liam Adams, who died at the age of 63 from cancer in a Belfast hospice in 2019.

Mass was held at Corpus Christi Church last week before she was buried in Milltown Cemetery.