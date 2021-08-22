Gerry Adams money advice: Haggling for Good Friday Agreement was best deal of my life

Pacemaker Press 05/08/21 Gerry Adams launch his new book ‘Black Mountain And Other Stories’ at the Felons as part of Féile An Phobail on Thursday.

Gerry Adams has said his haggling over the Good Friday Agreement got him the deal of his life.

The former Sinn Fein President, West Belfast MP and TD for Louth was speaking to the Sunday Independent business section on attitudes to money and also revealed what he would do if he won the Euromillions lottery.

“I’d look after my family and friends,” he said. “I’d then invest the rest in social programmes, particularly for homeless citizens and the Traveller community; in educational projects for young people, and in an information campaign on ending the union with Britain.”

But it was the Good Friday Agreement which Mr Adams feels gave him the most satisfaction.

“With others, that’s the best deal I ever got when haggling,” he said.

Mr Adams also revealed it was his spell in prison which gave him the worst job if his life.

“That was cleaning the toilets in Long Kesh internment camp,” he said.

“The toilets were in an outside shower and latrine hut. Very primitive. The smell was odious.”

The lifestyle Mr Adams leads today is a far cry from his days growing up in west Belfast.

“My parents were very poor,” he said, but added that he doesn’t spend much these days.

“The last thing I bought online was a wrist strap for my Fitbit and a stylus for my record player but I don’t spend a lot – I have no need to. But I don’t save a lot either,” he said. “I could do without all or most material things except good fresh food, music and books.”

One thing Mr Adams won’t be investing in is property in Ireland.

“I don’t need it,” adding that he doesn’t have to travel far to find the most expensive place he’s ever visited.

“The rip-off Republic,” he said. “Some service providers are greedy.”

“Money invested in the community and voluntary sector will have a greater return in terms of social value – and that these sectors should be core funded by the government. (Core funding is where money is spent on an organisation’s or sector’s core functions, such as running costs, governance and so on).

“Many voluntary and community projects spend a lot of time chasing bits and pieces of funding while providing essential services which the State should be providing.”

He added that the Covid pandemic had led him to believe that a properly funded universal all-Ireland public health service would have served us better.

“Citizens deserve public services,” he said.

And as for the best piece of advice he’s ever had about money Mr Adams replied: “It’s easy to borrow. Paying back the loan is the problem. That advice from the former and late Sinn Fein treasurer Joe Cahill.”

The former Sinn Fein President admitted he had made an insurance claim, for a car accident, and also said the most expensive thing about being a parent was “children.”