Gerry Adams: Those who promoted ‘sick’ video should be ashamed, says Allister

Those who promoted a "sick" video featuring former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams in a Christmas comedy sketch should be ashamed, TUV leader Jim Allister has said.

The politician said the video and Christmas card promoted by Ferry Clever, a Londonderry-based greeting card and print company, was particularly offensive at a time of year during which the victims of terrorism are experiencing "heartache and the empty chair at the dinner table".

The video features Mr Adams in a Christmas comedy sketch in which he sings, “Tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ar la, la, la, la, la la". The video was turned into a Christmas card with the greeting ‘have a Gerry Christmas’.

In the video, Mr Adams visits a house as a carol singer and the homeowner repeats a slogan first used by Mr Adams in August 1995 in relation to the Provisional IRA: “They haven’t gone away you know”.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Mr Allister said: "For many of us, Christmas is a joyous family time, and understandably so. For some, particularly victims of terrorism, it is a time of remembrance(...) and yet some in our society think that it was not enough to make victims; it is also necessary to deride them and to visit great hurt upon them," he said.

Mr Adams remarks 'poking fun at people "not having not gone away, you know'" was "directed quite clearly at the victims of terrorism," he said. People such as Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was shot dead by IRA gunmen in 1984, and Troubles victims’ campaigner Kenny Donaldson have criticised the video.

"Yet we had commentators, like Chris Donnelly, who is deployed from time to time to pontificate on the BBC, asking what was offensive about it. It was wholly offensive and, indeed, sick. It demonstrated that, for some, making victims is not enough; they also have to deride and tramp on their graves. Shame on those who promoted such a sick video at this time of year," he concluded.

The video and the Christmas card it promoted were on Sunday withdrawn by the company which said its business is based around “satirical comedy” and that it was “never our intention to offend anyone”. Instead, their aim was to raise money for Foyle Search and Rescue. A spokesperson said it regularly creates videos and cards for charitable causes to give something back to local communities. “However, we accept in this instance our approach has unintentionally caused hurt which we deeply regret,” they said.

Chris Donnelly has been asked for a comment.