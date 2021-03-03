Gerry Armstrong backs bid by UK and Ireland to host 2030 World Cup

Northern Ireland footballing legend Gerry Armstrong has given his support to the UK and Republic's joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Plans are under way to attempt to win the right to stage the tournament in these islands in its centenary year.

Armstrong, a veteran of two World Cups, said it would be fantastic if we could host some of the games here.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford star suggested Windsor Park and a redeveloped Casement Park as two potential venues.

"It's good for Northern Ireland, I think it will be great if they can pull it off," he said.

"Windsor Park has been chosen to host the Uefa Super Cup this year so they clearly think they are capable of hosting events.

"It'd be great for the public, and from a fans' point of view, if we could have World Cup matches played in Northern Ireland, it'd be smashing."

Armstrong, who scored three goals at the 1982 tournament in Spain, said he saw no reason why the bid shouldn't be successful.

"If you look at some of the others they've done and the amount of travelling involved, especially when they had the World Cup in America, it's only an hour from Belfast to London, Dublin's 100 miles away, Glasgow's a short flight," he said.

"It's perfect, I think you've got some major stadiums, it would be great for the whole of the UK."

He noted that it had been well over 20 years since England hosted the European Championships in 1996.

"I hope it happens, I think it's a great idea and good luck to them. It would be even better if we could qualify for it, it's always good when we qualify, and we've only managed it twice," he said.

Armstrong added there were "huge rewards" for attracting the tournament.

"The rewards are there financially, it's great from the point of view of the economy and the fans," he said.

"Our fans are accustomed to having to travel to watch us play.

"When we qualified for the Euros in France we had thousands of fans who travelled en masse. We don't get that many opportunities, to have one on our doorstep would be brilliant."

A feasibility study is currently under way and will continue before the formal bidding process begins next year, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin giving it their seal of approval.

The bid was announced in a joint statement by the football associations of all five nations on Monday night.

Competition for the hosting rights to the 2030 World Cup is expected to be fierce, as it will mark 100 years since the first tournament was held in Uruguay.

Football associations will be able to lodge bids at any stage between 2022 and 2024.