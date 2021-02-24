Get a grip, PSNI urged after latest north coast gun attack

Man hurt in 17th shooting in the area since 2020

Investigation: Police at the scene of the gun attack in Mosside on Monday night where a man aged 53 was wounded

The PSNI needs to "get a grip" on the number of shootings taking place in the Causeway Coast and Glens district following the latest gun attack in Ballymoney, a former Justice Minister has said.

Independent MLA Claire Sudgen spoke out after a 53-year-old man was injured in the shooting in Mosside on Monday night.

The victim was taken to hospital but no details in relation to his condition had been released at the time of going to press.

The PSNI appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The Ballymoney gun attack comes just days after concern was raised over the number of shootings in the area.

Last year a total of 14 shootings were logged by the PSNI.

None were recorded in the area in 2019.

There have been three shootings in the area since the start of the year.

Last week police district commander Ian Magee revealed he had called in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in a bid to tackle the issue.

Yesterday he reiterated his appeal for people to come forward with information.

Ms Sudgen said the authorities need to do more.

"This number is not insignificant and needs focus," she said.

"The police are concerned by it and can only do what they can with the resources they have.

"The Executive also needs to give this focus and address the issue... the Executive and the PSNI need to get a grip on this.

"I believe we're 17 shootings now in that area [from last year] and it's second, I believe, only to Belfast for the number of incidents, and you could argue that it's higher proportionally to the population.

"And I think that's giving cause for concern. It does indicate there is a bubbling undercurrent going on."

Superintendent Magee said the gangs responsible for recent criminality "represent no one but their own self-interests", regardless of what they call themselves.

"They have shown themselves capable of brutal attacks, many amounting to attempted murder, as well as intimidation activity and being deeply involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs," he added.

"They offer nothing to the communities in our district but fear and misery. We are working closely with colleagues from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt their illegal actions.

"We are in no doubt that focused, proactive action has prevented further crimes.

"However, we are not complacent. It can be difficult to speak up when the people who are holding your community back live on your street or their children attend the same school as yours. But nothing will change until we start working together.

"Your local policing teams, neighbourhood officers, district support team and others will redouble their efforts to provide this community with the confidence and reassurance they need to come forward."

Anyone with information should contact detectives via the non emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1841 of 22/02/21.