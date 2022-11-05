Get back to work or people will die, says paralysed man who ended up in intensive care because he couldn’t afford to heat his bungalow

Vulnerable Sean calls for clarity on promised £400 of energy support

Sean at home with partner Sharon, who flew back from Scotland to be by his side (Photo: Martin McKeown)

Sean Friel and his dog Buster at home in front of cards from well-wishers (Photo: Martin McKeown)

A man living with life-changing injuries has issued a stark plea to Northern Ireland’s politicians to get back to work after he almost died from infections picked up in his freezing home.

Sean Friel, from Derry, has asked when the promised £400 energy discount will be delivered to help people in Northern Ireland who desperately need it, such as himself.

In May 2016, Mr Friel was left paralysed from the chest down. He spent a month in a coma at Royal Victoria Hospital, two months in a spinal ward and a further three months rehabilitating at Musgrave Park Hospital.

He has two titanium rods with bolts running down his spine, titanium plates with bolts running down his sternum, and a computerised pump under the skin on his abdomen that constantly feeds a drug into his spinal fluid.

Because of his condition he is deemed ‘highly vulnerable’ and is susceptible to infections.

Last month, he was admitted to hospital after contracting pneumonia and sepsis.

His gas bill for the year totalled £2,038 to heat a bungalow — and that was with him using it sparingly.

Mr Friel was admitted to hospital on October 2 and spent two days in a side room off the emergency department before being moved into a ward and on to the Intensive Care Unit.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “I had pneumonia, a urinary tract infection — which turned to sepsis — and low oxygen levels and low sodium levels, with the doctors saying I was delirious.

“I’ve been putting on extra layers of clothes in the house to save [turning on the heating] and doctors have put a big part of the pneumonia down to me living in a cold house.

Sean at home with partner Sharon, who flew back from Scotland to be by his side (Photo: Martin McKeown)

“I want to know, where is that £400 discount? I think the ‘Don’t U P’ should be stripped of all their wages and funding because they don’t take their seats in what is supposed to be their democratic government.

“When I was in ICU the beds were all full. I saw first-hand how our health service is stretched beyond capacity and workers are under severe pressure.

“I’m a supporter of the NHS. I hesitated to ask for help because I didn’t want to stress them out even more.

“But my sister Erin, who has been there through everything, saw that I was lethargic and unable to remember things and insisted I went into hospital.

“I was in there for 10 days altogether. I was talking to the NHS nurses — they are exhausted working 12-hour shifts.

“Juggling that between supporting their families and [their] social life is non-existent.

“I couldn’t be moved from ICU into a ward because there was no free bed for me.

I feel lucky to be alive and fortunate that those around me were there to help.”

His partner, Sharon Moir, flew over from Scotland and his daughter, Sadie, from the US to be at his bedside because the doctors “thought I was dying”.

Ms Moir said it was “touch and go” whether he would survive as Sean had to be sedated for a few days while health workers attempted to balance his sodium levels.

“Doctors said they got there just in time,” she added.

Mr Friel is passionate that more needs to be done to support people with disabilities, including investment in wheelchair-accessible housing and free bus fares, as he only gets 50% off at the moment.

Disability Action Northern Ireland has called on all politicians to take “urgent action” to address the cost-of-living emergency.

Research undertaken by Disability Action demonstrates that eight in 10 disabled people do not have enough money to afford a decent life.

Nuala Toman, the head of policy at Disability Action, said: “Disabled people are facing impossible choices between running life-saving machinery and eating. This is a very dangerous routine.

“We are concerned that disabled people will die this winter without intervention.

“We need sustainable government. There is no time to waste.

“Now is the time for collective leadership, generosity of spirit, negotiation and solutions which work for disabled people.

“We needed sustainable institutions months ago; time is running out.”

The DUP has been contacted for comment.