Getaway car believed to have been used by Co Armagh pitchfork burglary at pensioners’ home

PSNI release footage of white car believed to have been involved in pitchfork burglary

Police investigating a “terrifying” burglary in Co Armagh have released pictures of a getaway vehicle believed to have been used by masked assailants who were armed with a pitchfork.

The property, which was occupied by pensioners, was targeted at around 6am on Monroe Avenue on Sunday, January 8.

A number of masked men armed with weapons entered the house and demanded money before rummaging through the property.

They then made off in a white car.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "The occupants, an older couple, did not report any physical injuries, but this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which left them shaken.

"We arrested a 41-year-old woman on Wednesday, January 18, who has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"As we continue our investigation, we are keen to establish the movements and whereabouts of this vehicle.

"Were you in the area around the time and saw a vehicle matching the one in the image? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage which might assist us?

"If so, the number to call is 101, quoting reference number 350 of 8/1/23."