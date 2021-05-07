GFA unionists hit out at leaders over Northern Ireland Protocol

Negotiators accuse premiers of threatening peace process

The last surviving unionist negotiators of the Good Friday Agreement have accused the Prime Minister, the US President, the Taoiseach and the European Union Vice-President of collectively threatening the peace process through the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In an open letter to Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Micheal Martin and Maros Sefcovic, the signatories state that the protocol has changed the constitutional status of Northern Ireland without the consent of its people.

The letter was signed by former First Minister Lord David Trimble, Lord Kilclooney, Lord Maginnis, Lord Empey, PUP leader Billy Hutchinson, Dermot Nesbitt, David Campbell and Gary McMichael.

They called on the four political leaders to suspend the protocol immediately.

The protocol was part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and saw a customs border drawn in the Irish Sea, resulting in checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the UK.

In recent weeks peaceful demonstrations have been held by those opposing the protocol in towns such as Newtownabbey and Markethill.

Hundreds turned out at a further protest in Carrickfergus on Thursday evening and organisers have vowed they will continue.

April’s violence, which spilled out across Northern Ireland and saw over 100 police officers injured during sustained rioting, was partly blamed on the implementation of the protocol.

The open letter sent by the unionist politicians stated the protocol “completely disrespects” the territorial integrity of the UK.

“Consequently, you are collectively guilty of exceptional anti-democratic behaviour, of breaking a fundamental principle of international law, and are imperilling the very peace process you claim to want to protect and preserve,” it continued.

“We expect you to now suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol forthwith and engage with the representatives of the people of Northern Ireland to agree new arrangements which are consistent with the guarantees and provisions of the Belfast Agreement and which command the support of both communities in Northern Ireland.”

The signatories added that they recommended the affirmation of 1998’s Good Friday Agreement to the unionist people in the belief that Northern Ireland’s constitutional status would not change without a free vote and the consent of both communities.

The letter said that everyone in Northern Ireland has been “affected adversely” by the protocol, while their political representatives were excluded from the negotiating process.

“Furthermore, although the protocol repeatedly references the agreement and the absolute need to preserve it, the provisions in strands two and three that could have been used to reach an inclusive settlement were set aside for the duration of the negotiations,” it said.