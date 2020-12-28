Ghost town: Belfast eerily silent on big festive sales day as city enters Covid curfew

These are the ghostly scenes that greeted anyone venturing into the Belfast city centre on Boxing Day.

Deserted streets, only a few outlets remaining open for business. It's a sign of the times after a six-week period of curfew kicked in on December 26.

The city centre would usually have been packed with thousands of shoppers keen to grab a Boxing Day bargain.

The new measures include the closure of all non-essential retail and hospitality.

During the day the streets remained quiet after the latest round of coronavirus restrictions came into force at midnight. And from 8pm it was a case of silent night, all is calm, with police reporting no major incidents during the first night of curfew.

"Since the new restrictions came into effect last night, so far there have been no major issues in Belfast," assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd told the Belfast Telegraph.

A Deliveroo worker picks up an order in Belfast city centre

"We did, however, receive reports in relation to household gatherings, and in relation to a small number of fast food outlets operating across the city after 8pm. Upon review no offences were detected and no enforcement action has been taken at this time.

"However, I am mindful it's less than 24 hours since the new restrictions were introduced and, as challenging as they will be for many to adhere to, we all must continue to work together to keep everyone safe. I want to acknowledge the many business owners and members of the public who are continuing to take this virus seriously as we navigate this pandemic."

ACC Todd said it remained vital that everyone takes personal responsibility for preventing the further spread of the virus.

"It is vitally important that people take the time to understand what is and is not permitted under the new regulations, what is advised by way of guidance, and to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of this virus," he said.

A deserted Victoria shopping centre

"We will continue with our partnership approach, working closely with our colleagues at the Department of Health, Public Health Agency and the Northern Ireland Executive as we progress through the Christmas period.

"Where people do not follow the Health Protection Regulations, we will engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to do the right thing.

"However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS."