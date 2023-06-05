Ghostly goings-on spook paranormal researchers at Claudy ‘haunted’ house

One of the rooms in Cumber House

Cumber House has a reputation for things going bump in the night

Ghostbusters have reported spooky goings-on at what is believed to be one of our most haunted houses.

Members of the Co Antrim Paranormal Research Association (Capra) experienced unusual activity during an investigation at Cumber House in Claudy over the weekend.

They claim to have seen a dark figure and heard footsteps — proof of paranormal activity, they believe.

The 18th century building is a regular ‘haunt’ of paranormal investigators and psychics. Many locals believe the ghost of a former owner, Mr Browne, stalks Cumber House and its surrounding grounds.

When he died, a priest reputedly told his head gardener Mr Browne was “burning in the fires of hell”.

The employee informed the family and they confronted the cleric. Mr Browne’s son asked the priest to prove that his father was indeed in hell.

The story goes that the priest got down on his knees and started praying. He drew a circle on the floor, and from it the ghost of Browne appeared out of flames.

In 2017 medium Fiona Stewart Williams described the building as “one of Northern Ireland’s most haunted places”.

Through its investigation, Capra believes it made contact with a spirit.

Reporting on Facebook, the group said: “Our first night of our two-night investigation is done and we got a name; Annie.”

The team believe they made contact with Annie Feeny, a former housekeeper.

They heard an odd noise in the building on the second day.

“We all heard a woman’s voice, like a moan, out on the landing area,” the group said.

“Tom [who currently works as a caretaker in Cumber House] turned round and shouted out ‘Hello’. When there was no reply he went to have a look.

“There was no one in the building, he looked a bit surprised — not shocked but bewildered — and he said: ‘There you go, even in daylight’. We weren’t expecting that.”

On the second night the group experienced more paranormal activity.

It reported: “We asked for the woman who moaned when Tom was here to step forward to communicate with us.”

One of the group jumped up and was said to be “very shaken”.

“He said he saw a dark, black head peep around the door”, leaving him “very unsettled for some time after”.

However, that wasn’t the end of the excitement.

Later, members said they heard “about seven or eight footsteps, it sounded like someone walking with new squeaky shoes on”.

“We thought it was coming into the function room but then the steps just stopped.”

The group hopes its recording device, which was still running, captured the incident.

Local Ulster Unionist councillor Ryan McCready doesn’t believe Cumber House is haunted, but he welcomes visitors who want to investigate the building themselves.

“I think it’s a good thing, the fact that it encourages people to come into the area and stay here and see the wider village is a good thing,” he said.

“Any tourism is more than welcome here, whether it’s discovery, activity or, in this case, paranormal.”