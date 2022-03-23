Giant’s Causeway has top temperature of 17.3°C as Northern Ireland basks in sunshine

Hotter than average temperatures were seen across the UK on Wednesday. Pic: Met Office

The Giant’s Causeway and Magilligan reached a balmy 17.3°C on Wednesday as Northern Ireland basked in a day of wall-to-wall sunshine.

Average temperatures for this time of year are usually around a much cooler 10°C.

On Wednesday, Castlederg also reached 17.1°C with 16.9°C in Belfast.

The hottest day of the year for Northern Ireland however was on Tuesday, with 17.7°C recorded at Magilligan.

Met Office meteorologist Annie shuttleworth told the Belfast Telegraph temperatures will drop off this evening.

"By the morning we'll see much more cloud around, particularly across western Northern Ireland with a chillier start.”

Thursday will have a cloudier and cooler outlook but remaining largely dry and with a top temperature of 16°C.

Ms Shuttleworth added that a lack of wind also meant that coastal areas were enjoying extra warmth this week.