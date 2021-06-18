Giant’s Causeway to feature in new tourist campaign around Assassin’s Creed game

Northern Ireland’s stunning Giant’s Causeway is set to feature in a new campaign by Tourism Ireland, with the iconic natural landmark starring in a popular video game.

The 40,000 interlocking basalt columns on the Causeway Coast attract tourists to visit from around the world every year, but are now being experienced in a different dimension in the latest Assassin’s Creed video game.

The campaign from Tourism Ireland features various locales from around the Island of Ireland, with gamers able to visit the sites as part of the game’s Wrath of the Druids story based on the island.

Set in viking-era England and Ireland, the game sees character Eivor leading his clan through turmoil and strife, featuring many real-life locations across the British Isles.

In the campaign to promote tourism on the island, the video shows leading character Eivor stepping across the unique Northern Irish stone formation on the north coast, with gamers able to enjoy the beautiful landscape in a whole new way.

According to the game’s creators Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is the fastest selling game in the series’ history. The game series is well known for being based in real-world locations and featuring some of the world’s most famous landmarks.

Tourism Ireland said it was the first time they have worked with a game publisher and development team and marks a chance to reach out to a different generation of people.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director, said: “Ubisoft has done an incredible job in bringing aspects of Celtic Ireland to life in amazing detail.

“Tourism Ireland’s campaign is a fun and innovative way to bring the island of Ireland to the attention of a new audience of gamers. We want to spike players’ curiosity about the featured locations and inspire them to come and explore them in the real world.

“Tourism Ireland will share the video with its millions of fans and followers on social media – bringing the various featured locations to life and highlighting Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland’s connections with the game.”