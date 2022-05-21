Gilford: North Belfast man Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon named as Co Down murder victim

Four arrested after 36-year-old dies

Press Eye Northern Ireland 21st May 2022 A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Gilford, County Down, in the early hours of Saturday. The 36-year-old man was stabbed on Hill Street and later died from his injuries, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. Three man have been arrested and police said they were helping them with their inquiries. Police have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Police and Forensics Officers attend the property in Hill Street, Gilford, County Down, where Eamonn Darren O'Hanlon was stabbed to death on Saturday morning. Photo credit: Conor Kinahan/Pacemaker Press

The 36-year-old man who was murdered in Co Down on Saturday has been named as Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon from north Belfast, police have confirmed.

Mr O’Hanlon died after he was stabbed outside an address in the Hill Street area of Gilford during the early hours of this morning.

A fourth person has now been arrested in connection with the killing and all suspects remain in custody at this time.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 262 21/05/22.

The DUP's Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the Gilford community was “in shock”.

She added: “First and foremost our prayers this morning are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police.”