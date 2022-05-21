Gilford: North Belfast man Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon named as Co Down murder victim
Four arrested after 36-year-old dies
The 36-year-old man who was murdered in Co Down on Saturday has been named as Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon from north Belfast, police have confirmed.
Mr O’Hanlon died after he was stabbed outside an address in the Hill Street area of Gilford during the early hours of this morning.
A fourth person has now been arrested in connection with the killing and all suspects remain in custody at this time.
Witnesses or anyone with information can contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 262 21/05/22.
The DUP's Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the Gilford community was “in shock”.
She added: “First and foremost our prayers this morning are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.
“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police.”