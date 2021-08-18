Girl (10) in hospital following Glengormley road collision

A man has been arrested in Bushmills on Tuesday.

A 10-year-old girl is in hospital after being involved in a road collision in Glengormley on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on the Carnmoney Road area around 5.30pm.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday the girl remains in hospital and is receiving treatment for her injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1384 of 17/08/21,” they added.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.