Girl (13) dies in hospital following Co Fermanagh crash as GAA club lead tributes to ‘one of our brightest lights’

A Co Fermanagh GAA club has paid tribute to teenager Caitlin Hogg who passed away in hospital following a crash near Enniskillen on Tuesday afternoon.

Cill Náile CLG said the 13-year-old played in a number of the club’s teams and was extremely popular and “one of our brightest lights”.

Caitlin passed away in hospital following the crash on the Moher Road in Kinawley.

Police said the 13-year-old was struck shortly after getting off her school bus.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our finest young players, Caitlin Hogg. Sadly Caitlin lost the battle for life on Thursday following her involvement in a road traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon,” the club statement read.

“Caitlin played on the U13, U14 and U15 teams this year and further was an enrolee on the club's young volunteers program, in which she willingly helped out around the clubrooms with refreshments and the distribution of programmes and lottos on match days.

“Caitlin was a lovely girl. She was of such a gentle and unassuming character, leaving wonderful impressions with everyone she came into contact with on the field and around the club. She was one of our brightest lights, and we in the club and the wider community are devastated beyond words at the loss of our little angel.

“We, the club, extend our deepest sympathies to Caitlin’s parents, Bob and Rosemary, to her siblings, Conor, Ronan and Cara, to her grandparents John and Eileen and to the wider Breen and Hogg families.”

Also paying tribute, Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said her thoughts were with the teenager’s family and friends.

Mrs Erskine said: “It is a tragic loss of life and we will all keep this family in our prayers at this time.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare. We must ensure no family has to endure such pain, as previous families have gone through in this constituency in the past.

“Today I met with the EA to discuss home to School transport and to seek assurances that all was being done to ensure pupil safety, particularly in our rural area. Pupil safety is paramount and we must make sure tragedy does not come to the door of another family.

“I pay my condolences to the family, friends and the community. I know this close knit community will come together in the weeks and months that lie ahead to support this family plunged into grief.”

Sinn Fein MLA Aine Murphy added: “There is heartbreak across the community following the tragic death of Caitlin Hogg following a road accident on Tuesday in Kinawley.

“My thoughts are with Caitlin’s family, friends and all her teammates at her beloved Cill Náile C.L.G and all involved in this tragic incident.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that Caitlin Hogg, aged 13, has sadly died in hospital following a road traffic collision on the Moher Road in Kinawley on Tuesday, 6th December.

“The collision, involving a grey car, occurred at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after Caitlin disembarked a school bus. The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.

“Enquiries into the collision are continuing and Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.”