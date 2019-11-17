Girl (13) machete stabbing victim 'a hero' for trying to 'protect' nephew

A 13-year-old girl has been labelled a hero for trying to protect her baby nephew as she was stabbed by a gang of men armed with machetes, her family have said.

Her relative Elizabeth Joyce, who was also stabbed and had to receive stitches said the teenager was last night "fighting for her life in hospital".

The 13-year-old is now in a stable condition although she remains critical following the incident at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea.

"It is something that we will never get over," said Ms Joyce, speaking to the BBC.

"The baby was unharmed because his auntie is a hero. She's 13 years old and she threw her whole self over that baby, and she saved his life. She is a hero."

The incident is being treated as attempted murder by police.

Men armed with machetes forced entry to the house shortly after 9pm on Saturday and attacked the girl.

Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: "A 13 year old girl sustained serious stab wounds as a result and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

"A 41 year old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg but has since been discharged from hospital.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible. We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on.

"The number to call is 101 and the reference number is 1650 16/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Alliance Fermanagh representative Matthew Beaumont said whoever carried out an attack in Lisnaskea needs to be caught quickly.

"This attack in Lisnaskea, carried out by men carrying machetes, is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Whoever was responsible for this horrific attack must be caught quickly and face justice."

"I hope the two females injured make a full and speedy recovery. This must have been a terrifying experience for them."