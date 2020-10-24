Girl (14) hospitalised after being knocked down by van in Bangor

A teenage girl is in hospital after being knocked down by a van in Bangor.

The collision, involving a white Renault van, happened close to a bus stop on Cotton Road shortly before 5.40pm on Friday.

A 14-year-old girl was injured and taken to hospital for treatment, where she remained on Saturday afternoon.

PSNI Inspector Jonathan Francey has urged anyone who was on Cotton Road between 5.35pm and 5.40pm and witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage of it, to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1466 of 23/10/20.

The Cotton Road, which was closed between Donaghadee and Six Road Ends following the incident, has since reopened.