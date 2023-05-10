Girl, 17, charged with attacking Glider staff

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with attacking Glider staff in east Belfast.

Workers were attacked at Glider halts at the Holywood Arches and Templemore on two days in January and February.

On Wednesday, police said the teenager had been charged with three counts of common assault.

She is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday June 2.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.