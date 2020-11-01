Girl (2) hit in the face with firework thrown into Newry back garden

The girl was hit in the face with a firework

A two-year-old girl has been hit in the face by a firework thrown into a back garden in Newry on Saturday evening.

The child was standing on the back doorstep with her parents shortly after 8pm when the firework was thrown over the fence of the garden in Rockfield Heights.

It struck her on the face and caused a large burn before the firework exploded and set alight the curtains on the patio doors, which were open. The child’s coat was also burned.

Police are asking for help in identifying those responsible. They've asked to be contacted in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference 2463 31/10/20.