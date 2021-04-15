Girl (5) in hospital after car knocks her off bike in Lurgan

A five-year-old girl was left in hospital with broken bones after she was knocked off her bike in Lurgan.

It happened in the Dill Avenue area just after 6pm.

Police said a report was made of a collision between a silver VW Golf and a girl on her bike.

She sustained a broken elbow and a broken leg in the collision.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1486 of 13/04/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.