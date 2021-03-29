Give us a wave: surfers hit the water as weather turns cold

Splash: Surfers enjoying the storm conditions at Whiterocks Beach in Co Antrim at the weekend

Hardy surfers took to the water to ride the waves this weekend at Whiterocks Beach in Co Antrim, as a cold snap hit Northern Ireland in the run up to Easter.

But despite the weekend's wintry conditions, forecasters say the weather is set to improve as the week goes by - before cooling down again rapidly as Good Friday approaches.

Warm air pushing up across Ireland from the south will see temperatures rise - perhaps as far as the mid-teens - before a high pressure system causes the mercury to fall back again as the week closes.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: "From the middle of next week, once again, we expect to see a change in the weather.

"Although there are still some uncertainties in the outlook there are signs a high-pressure system could develop by the end of the week allowing cold air from the north to return across the UK, bringing another dip in temperatures for Easter weekend and even a risk of some wintry showers."

Tomorrow and early Wednesday will be cloudy with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. After that, the days will be brighter but colder and mainly dry.

Other parts of the UK could see record-high March temperatures as restrictions on outdoor gatherings are eased in England. The south of the UK will be "very warm", the Met Office said.