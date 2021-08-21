Glamping plans boost for Northern Ireland tourism industry

The staycations industry in east Antrim has been given a boost with new tourist accommodation earmarked for development.

A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for six glamping pods at Muddersleigh Hill, half a kilometre from Whitehead Golf Club at Ballystrudder Road, Islandmagee.

Consultation is taking place over an application for four glamping pods and parking at Tower Road in Carnlough.

An application also proposes the change of use of a residential property to two-bedroom self-catering accommodation at Portmuck Road in Islandmagee.

Last month, nine “shepherds’ huts” for Galgorm Resort and Spa were given the go-ahead by the Borough Council.

This week Tourism NI’s chief executive, John McGrillen, met with industry representatives from businesses in Antrim and Newtownabbey including The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat and The Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick.

He said: “The Tourism Recovery Action Plan will play a key role in helping the industry recover and successful delivery of the plan will require us all to work together in partnership.”

He hopes that by the end of 2022 the tourism industry here could be back to 80% of the activity and employment levels of 2019 with a full recovery by the end of 2024.