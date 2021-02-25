Glass bottle cuts firefighter’s face in north Belfast attack

An NIFRS crew were responding to an incident when they came under attack

A firefighter received a cut to his face after a fire service crew came under attack in north Belfast on Wednesday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was responding to an incident in Duncairn Gardens just before 6.30pm.

It was reported that a number of wooden pallets were being burned and one appliance from Whitla Fire Station attended the scene.

However, firefighters then came under attack and were forced to withdraw from the area. One firefighter received a cut to his face when a glass bottle was thrown at him.

The firefighter did not attend hospital and was able to finish his shift.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS stated: “I commend him and all his colleagues involved for their professionalism. NIFRS will make sure crews receive any wellbeing support necessary.

“Senseless attacks like this are incredibly disappointing.

“This is the third time already this year that firefighters have been attacked in Belfast. Every time someone attacks our firefighters, they are making their own community, their own families, less safe.

“We know that the people who do this are a small minority and we appreciate the overwhelming support we receive from the community.

“We will continue working closely with community groups, statutory agencies and elected representatives to try and prevent attacks like this happening again.”

The PSNI has appealed to those involved in the attack to stop and think about the “potentially devastating consequence of such actions”.

“Please remember that emergency services provide a support service to everyone,” said a police spokesperson.

“Firefighters put their lives at risk to keep individuals, families and communities safe.

“There is no place for additional challenges in the form of such reckless and senseless behaviour.”