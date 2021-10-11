Glenanne Gang's Garfield Beattie found guilty of sending threatening letter to Denis Mullen's daughter

A member of the Glenanne Gang has been found guilty of sending a letter to a woman in an attempt to have her drop legal proceedings against him - after a judge rejected his claims no threat was intended.

Garfield Beattie was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Denise Mullen’s father, Denis, was shot dead by the notorious gang at the front door of his home in September 1975.

Aged just four, Ms Mullen was soaked in her father's blood, and while there heard the gunmen fire 13 shots at her mother, as she fled across fields to a neighbour's house.

Beattie (64), of Moss Road, Portadown, was convicted of the murder.

On Monday, he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, where he accepted writing a letter to Ms Mullen on 28 September, 2020, telling her to withdraw the civil legal action launched against him in respect of her father’s murder.

However, he denied this was in any way sinister or threatening.

On opening the letter, Ms Mullen told the court: “I was in a total state of shock. I had absolutely no idea who it was from until I contacted the PSNI.”

Asked if she had issues with Beattie, she replied: “Yes both personal and legal. The legal issue is I am trying to seize his assets. The personal issue is he murdered my father. If you receive a letter like that, you are scared stiff. I did not know it was from him. It said it was from East Tyrone UVF.”

Ms Mullen accepted initially meeting him: “Through no fault of my own. He stopped me in the street. Much to my dismay, I introduced myself and shook his hand. He introduced himself as Gerard Beattie and said he was from Annaghmore, Portadown. That’s when I realised who he was.”

She continued, “He said he wished to offer information on my father’s murder and the Reavey case. He gave me his phone number. I talked it over with Eugene Reavey and we asked to meet him in Moy. He agreed but then decided he couldn’t and it needed to be at his house.”

Referring to Beattie as ‘it’, Ms Mullen continued: “I was very anxious about meeting him at his house - after all he shot my father. But I went because Eugene came with me. It’s been 46 years and I’m actively seeking accountability. I accepted his offer.”

During this meeting, Beattie discussed his involvement with the UVF, then being offered a gun and told Ms Mullen’s father and mother were to be murdered.

He spoke of a fourth person at the scene of the murder who fired a gun into the air in the aftermath to indicate “a job well done”.

“He insisted I know who this person is,” said Ms Mullen. “I begged him to tell me his name but he couldn’t. He seemed to only consider himself, not others. I suffer from PTSD attributed to ‘it’ murdering my father and attempting to murder my mother.”

During an exchange with a journalist described as “the go-between”, Ms Mullen said she was asked if she would agree to drop all legal proceedings in exchange for information.

“However, it sent the letter. It tried to broker a deal for me to drop legal matters. It didn’t give any information. It wants it all his own way.”

The defence said: “I put it to you that you weren’t surprised by this letter. You were actively involved in discussions over a period of years.”

Clearly upset, Ms Mullen replied: “Not surprised? My mother took a heart attack and stroke after this. Her consultant said she’s lucky to be alive. Think what you like.”

Beattie then took the stand and described spotting Ms Mullen in Moy and shouting across to her: “She said, ‘I want to see you’. She actually ran across the street. She said, ‘We don’t blame you for the murder of my father. It’s the other men behind you’. I told her I was sorry for what happened and I agreed there were others behind it. She said, ‘We’ll have to have a meeting’. I agreed to it.”

He continued: “We met about 10 days later in my house. She was with Mr Reavey. We talked about her father’s murder.”

Sometime after, Beattie learned proceedings had been issued against him to seize his assets, and wrote to Ms Mullen because “she was starting a precedent that was going to have long-term effects on Northern Ireland, because both parties would be suing each other for the next hundred years. I reminded her of her own frail health. I said if she didn’t stop, it would have consequences on her health, not on her life”.

He told the court: “Denise put it all over the newspapers that she was claiming against me. I was told a lot of people in the paramilitary world were getting very, very worried about her course of action. There had been conversations between loyalist and republican community workers.”

Beattie claimed the “UVF welfare” advised they would provide legal representation to fight his case, which he turned down, insisting he is not a member.

“I was told if Denise wins this case, it will make the Bloody Sunday inquiry fall into insignificance because it won’t cost hundreds of millions, it would be trillions.”

In respect of matters at the time of Mr Mullen’s murder, he said, “I believe the loyalist unit I was in had been infiltrated by a man working for the British Army. If I was right, he could have prevented a lot of murders. Back in 1976, I covered for them but when I found out a British Army agent was involved, that was me finished. Every Catholic murdered in Armagh and Tyrone was murdered by British Army weapons. I feel sorry for Ms Mullen. I wanted to help her.”

He acknowledged signing the letter East Tyrone UVF “was wrong and I shouldn’t have done it. But it wasn’t intimidation or harassment. There’s no threat there. I was Long Kesh for 16 years. We signed off Christmas cards UVF or FGAU (For God and Ulster). I’m on licence. If I made a threat, I can be lifted. I do admit she may have taken it up wrong”.

He confirmed communicating by a third party, “telling Denise to withdraw those ludicrous legal charges and I’d help her get compensation from the Ministry of Defence”.

Under prosecution cross-examination, Beattie vehemently insisted he wrote the letter on his own behalf, not the UVF.

He denied having any animosity toward Ms Mullen but accepts he reacted because “she was provoking me. She turned on me. I felt betrayed”.

“You felt betrayed by the woman whose father you murdered?” the prosecution asked.

“Yes,” replied Beattie. “People do deals.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan took very little time to find Beattie guilty and expressed his disgust at what Ms Mullen had been put through.

He said: “The letter speaks for itself. I didn’t believe a word that came out of the defendant’s mouth. I was tempted to dispense with pre-sentence reports and just send him straight to prison. There may also be consequences anyway over his release licence.”

However, he decided to allow for reports and ordered Beattie “to leave the court with your head down. Don’t even glance at Ms Mullen”.

Sentencing will take place next month.