Glenarm Castle’s Tulip Festival returns in splash of colour this Bank Holiday weekend

Will Rainey as Captain Cook and Elijah Mellon (8) as Peter Pan check out the tulip gardens at Glenarm Castle Estate

Glenarm Castle’s eagerly awaited Tulip Festival returns in a splash of colour this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Walled Garden, one of the oldest in Ireland, will have a magnificent display of spring flowers and tulips, with expert gardeners on hand throughout the festival to answer gardening questions.

Families can also experience the magic of Neverland with a spellbinding live performance of Peter Pan, taking place at numerous intervals on Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1.

It features songs you will know and love, plenty of audience interaction and Captain Hook with some magic tricks up his sleeve.

Also enjoy the new Woodland Walk, a charming area above the Walled Garden for families to explore nature.

Nigel Campbell, Events & Marketing Manager at Glenarm Castle, said: “Our Tulip Festival officially kicks-off the start of our season and what better way than with thousands of tulips and spring flowers on display in our Walled Garden.

“It is a fantastic day out for all the family with lots to see and do and with plenty of space for visitors to enjoy the great outdoors in this spectacular setting.”

Alongside the existing retail outlets at Glenarm Castle, the festival will also host a range of craft stalls and exhibitions.

The hugely popular Mini Land Rover Experience will also be operating throughout the weekend alongside traditional carnival rides. A delicious range of food and drink will be available from the Tea Room, Pizza Pavilion, Milk Parlour ice-cream shop and the Potting Shed espresso bar as well as other food to go alternatives.

There will also be live music throughout the weekend.

Gates open each day at 10am with last admissions at 4pm. Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £8 for 5 to 17 year olds and £4 for 2 to 4 year olds. Under 2s go free. To purchase tickets go to www.glenarmcastle.com