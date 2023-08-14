Glenarm Castle’s Walled Garden shortlisted for major UK award

Little Sadie Morrow enjoys seeing the walled garden

Glenarm Castle’s walled garden has been shortlisted for the Historic Houses’ Garden of the Year award.

This is the first time a garden from Northern Ireland has been in the running for the prestigious honour.

The award, which is sponsored by Christie’s auction house, has been celebrating the finest historic parks and gardens across the UK since 1984.

It marks a huge accolade for the Co Antrim garden being one of the top six horticultural contenders in the UK.

The 200-year-old attraction has been charming visitors to the north Antrim coastal village since 2005.

Estate manager Adrian Morrow described the garden, which hosts an annual tulip festival every May, as “a snapshot of horticultural history”.

“It served as the working hub of the property in the 19th century, providing a continuous supply of fruit, flowers and vegetables to feed the ‘big house’ and estate staff,” he said.

“Today, it represents one of the best-preserved examples of a walled kitchen garden in the world.

“It was constructed as part of Anne Catherine, Countess of Antrim’s undertaking to revamp Glenarm Castle, with the help of the renowned architect William Vitruvius Morrison in the 1820s.

“Its original rectangular layout, enclosed by sturdy stone walls, adds to its unique charm and functionality.

“Voting is free and open to the public, so we would urge all of Northern Ireland to get behind us and help us bring home this highly-coveted title.”

Notable features include a distinctive 56-metre sloping Victorian glasshouse providing an ideal environment for various fruits and plants.

Mr Morrow said the garden’s east-to-west design was aimed at maximising sun exposure for vegetables and fruit, such as pineapples.

“Historical features like the 25-metre circular yew hedge with a sundial at its centre, gives the garden a sense of timelessness,” said Mr Morrow.

“The beech circle with a rectangular pool and fountain, along with the present Lord and Lady Antrim’s redesign of the western part into six ornamental garden rooms, showcases the evolution of the garden over the past few years.

“Gardens like this are not only a testament to the efforts of the past, but also a source of inspiration for the present and future generations of gardeners and nature enthusiasts.”

This year’s shortlist also comprises Blair Castle, Dunvegan and Mount Stuart in Scotland and Hergest Croft and Scampston in England.

Ben Cowell, director general at Historic Houses, said the award showcases the best in gardening talent across the UK.

“These represent some of the UK’s very finest gardens and we can’t wait for the votes to start rolling in,” he said.

Voting is open until the end of August.

​See historichouses.org/vote-for-garden-of-the-year-2023/