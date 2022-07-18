Glenavy man accused of GBH tells court he acted in self-defence after ‘being struck to the head with a teacup’

A Co Antrim man accused of grievous bodily harm claimed he was acting in self-defence, after his alleged victim lost a “significant portion” of his lower lip.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court by videolink from police custody today, Stephen O’Reilly (30) was charged with inflicting GBH with intent on Saturday and possessing a weapon, namely a knife, with intent to cause GBH.

A police officer told the court how paramedics alerted police to a serious assault at Glenavy Parade in Glenavy, Crumlin, where the alleged victim was “missing a significant portion of his lower lip” and had bite marks to his arms.

The victim claimed that O’Reilly had been put out of the house because he was “rowdy and aggressive”.

However, he later returned and when the complainant told him “to have a bit of respect”, that’s when he was attacked.

“At one point he remembers the defendant standing over him with a blade,” said the officer, adding that police began searching for the defendant, who had fled the bloody scene.

Following reports of a “male covered in blood at the cemetery in Glenavy”, police attended, but O’Reilly ran off and, even though the force was using a helicopter, he managed to evade officers for two hours before his eventual arrest.

At one point, the officer told the court, O’Reilly is seen “showing his handcuffed fists to the helicopter” and although he gave a no-comment in interview, he told police: “Anything I did was in self-defence… He smashed a teacup over my head.”

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner labelled the victim’s account as “very sketchy to say the least”, adding that O’Reilly had been clear in that he told police he had been living at the address at Glenavy Parade with a friend when he was “struck to the head with a teacup and was attacked”.

“There are real triable issues in this case,” declared the lawyer who submitted that, with a package of bail conditions, O’Reilly could be freed.

Deputy District Judge John Rea disagreed, however, stating a belief that O’Reilly poses a risk of committing further offences and “I cannot be satisfied” that he would adhere to conditions.

Remanding O’Reilly into custody, he adjourned the case to August 15.