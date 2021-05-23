Glenavy security alert  caused by ‘reckless’ viable pipe bomb

Police at the scene of a security alert at Main Street in Glenavy following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Police are appealing for information after a viable pipe bomb prompted a security alert in the Co Antrim village of Glenavy on Saturday.

The device was located outside a property on Main Street shortly before 6pm.

The street was closed in both directions while police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene.

A number of residents in the area also had to be evacuated from their homes while the object was examined.

The pipe bomb was removed by police for further forensic tests, with the operation concluding at around 10.45pm on Saturday evening.

PSNI Detective Constable Chris Simpson said: “We are very fortunate that no-one was injured in this reckless attack and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Main Street area, or anyone who was driving in this area between 5:40pm and 6pm and who has dash-cam footage, to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1510 22/05/21.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”