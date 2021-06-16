Glenavy security alert condemned as police confirm discovery of ‘viable device’

A security alert in the Co Antrim village of Glenavy has been condemned as “futile”, as police confirm a “viable device” was discovered following the operation.

A number of residents in the area had to be evacuated from their homes for a time.

Police have since confirmed Main Street has reopened and the alert is concluded.

Detective Inspector Kelly said:“ATO attended the scene and the item has since been removed for forensic examination.

"Detectives investigating would appeal to anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 292 of 16/06/21.”

"Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The Sinn Fein councillor Gary McCleeve condemned those behind the alert.

"A security alert caused by the finding of a suspicious object on Main Street, Glenavy has brought nothing but disruption to the area,” he said.

"Local residents have been evacuated from their homes, the road has been closed and diversions put in place. This is a main road used by many to commute to school and work.

"Those behind this alert have nothing to offer, they need to end these futile actions immediately.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the police."

The Alliance party councillor David Honeyford added: “Yet again we have seen how reckless people have placed the lives of the local community at risk by leaving this device in the middle of the village. Children going to school could have been killed had this exploded.

"Glenavy is a quiet rural village where people just want to enjoy life. It’s time for this to stop and anyone with information should pass it to the police.”