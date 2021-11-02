Glengormley girl Jersi-Rae (8) raises cash for mental health charities after father’s death

Jersi-Rae Evans with her late father Kenny and mother Leanne

Jersi-Rae Evans has been entering pageants to raise money for mental health charities since she was four years old

She's only eight years old but has been taking part in beauty pageants for half of her young life.

For Jersi-Rae Evans, however, it has nothing to do with childish vanity.

Indeed, the Glengormley girl spends her time raising money for mental health charities, among others, having lost her troubled dad Kenny Smyth when she was just four years old.

“Kenny used to take his little girl ‘princess shopping’,” said mum Leanne.

“She loved those trips and to keep the memory of those alive I got her into pageants as they are like real princesses.”

The schoolgirl is one of 20 competitors in FOEW (Future of Empowering Women) Northern Ireland 2021, which comprises four age group categories spanning from four to 39.

Jersi-Rae entered her first one just after her fourth birthday, stepping on stage as a finalist and subsequently embarking upon her charity work.

It was losing her 47-year-old father four years ago, however, that had a major effect on the Ballyhenry Primary School pupil.

“She talks about him all the time and told me she’d find a way to keep his memory alive.”

In order to win FOEW International Northern Ireland you need “a great personality that shines through on stage” and to “be a good ambassador” and support the organisation’s chosen charities.

“She’s raising awareness via social media for Children’s Heartbeat Trust, the NHS and Headway East Kent,” said Leanne.

“She wants to be a role model to other girls.”

The 41-year-old businesswoman added: “She will continue to do pageants in the long term. I’ve no concerns about her going down this road and will support her all the way.”

If Jersi-Rae is crowned overall winner, she will represent Northern Ireland at the FOEW International finals in Disneyland, Paris.

“That’s her big dream,” said Leanne.

“The final falls shortly after her ninth birthday, on November 10. Winning it would be the best present ever for my little daughter.”

Jersi-Rae recently did a fundraising mental health walk in her father’s memory in Monkstown and she wore her FOEW T-shirt, not her sash, as a mark of respect for her daddy.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “The most important thing is raising money for good causes.”