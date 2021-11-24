Glenlola Collegiate principal admits toilet closure could have been communicated ‘more clearly’

The principal of north Down school Glenlola Collegiate has admitted the reasons for a decision to close some toilets in the school could have been communicated “more clearly” to parents and pupils.

Eric Thompson said the decision – taken after toilets were vandalised of as part of a social media craze – was being reviewed with the hope “normal arrangements” within the school can return on Monday.

The decision to close all but three toilets while pupils are in lessons caused a number of young people at the Bangor school to start a protest over the new rules.

Mr Thompson explained to Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra the decision was taken temporarily as a way to manage anti-social behaviour caused by a TikTok craze.

He said the policy has already been reviewed and relaxed, with six toilets now available for the students and the plan to increase this in the coming week.

He also claimed there has been claims made about the school on social media that are “simply inaccurate” and said any decisions taken are made “in the interest of pupil welfare”.

Bangor councillor Connie Egan is a past pupil of the school. She said it was “disappointing” that vandalism had been reported in the school, but added that “an extremely restrictive policy” was put in place in response.

“It really feels as if because of the actions of a very small number of pupils everyone is being punished,” she added.

The school has over 1,000 pupils.

Almost 700 pupils and parents have already signed an online petition hoping to get senior management to reverse the new policy, which they say is humiliating pupils, who then often have to queue for up to 20 minutes when the toilets are in use.

Mr Thompson said toilets at the school were being vandalised as part of an online social media challenge targeted at young people.

He said pupils were arranging to meet during school lessons and were “engaging in anti-social behaviour” with damage being done to the facilities and video recordings being made of the actions on pupil’s phones.

Mr Thompson clarified that all of the toilets in the school are available in the morning before lessons, alongside breaks, lunches and after school.

“The change has only affected the lesson time, when the majority of pupils are in the classroom having their lessons,” he said.

“What we did there was we reduced the number of toilets available at that time of day, this is actually something not uncommon at schools across the province.

“We did this in a temporary capacity. We limited the toilets to those in an area that could be easily supervised.

“We did that so that it would be impossible for groups of pupils to congregate there and engage in antisocial behaviour and that was very effective in addressing that.

“Around the school there are a large number of toilets. We are a large school so it is a significant reduction, but it was considered and it happened around lessons and therefore with all toilets available at other times, the number of pupils unable to go then we estimated was small.”

Mr Thompson admitted “regret” that the move would have “constrained access” for some pupils, but said the school had to sometimes “take measures actually in the interest of pupil welfare that do constrain the majority of pupils who really aren’t the cause of the problem”.

“What I would stress is that it is a temporary policy. It is kept under review. It is reviewed on a weekly basis,” he added.

“If we reach a point where we feel we can go back to full access to toilets and hopefully we can reach that point fairly soon, then we will return to normal arrangements.

“I think it is possible with hindsight had we communicated more detail earlier we have avoided this peculiar situation where this has become quite a considerable story.”