Glenmore Manor: Luxury Lurgan family home on sale for £775k

Beautiful Lurgan estate has previously caught the eye of TV presenter Llewelyn-Bowen

Beautiful: Inside Glenmore Manor which is currently on the market. Credit: Mark Anderson

That was the verdict of the flamboyant interior designer and TV presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, when he first set eye on this House of the Year contender.

Glenmore Manor, an 18th-century family manor house has returned to the market with a price tag of around £775,000.

Currently set up as a luxury holiday let and B&B, this period mansion has been lovingly restored and renovated by its proud owners, Pat and Eileen Hanna, who have worked hard to retain many of its original features while also offering some more modern conveniences.

While Glenmore already boasts magnificent surroundings, the couple have added many incredible additions throughout, such as a gazebo, the Sapphire walkway and Tuscan barbecue area.

The period property has a fascinating history.

It was originally built in 1867 by local solicitor Seamus Adair, who worked for a number of the local merchants and mill owners.

Adair built the home on 25 acres and commissioned fireplaces from internationally renowned Scottish architects, the Adams brothers, who also furnished numerous palaces across Europe.

The archetypal red brick exterior features classic bay windows and ornamental brickwork, in keeping with the Gothic revival movement that marked Victorian architecture.

This decorative flare continues through the other features of the exterior, such as the ornate terracotta ridge tiles and decorative wooden trim. Sash windows and an elaborately designed porch complete the style.

The interior features a grand entrance hall, formal staircase and a dining room with open fireplaces and two drawing rooms. Every room has views of the surrounding gardens.

The large kitchen is the heart of the home and this one perfectly marries old and new worlds together.

It leads to the comfortable sunroom, looking into the indoor heated swimming pool, complete with sauna, hot tub and changing facilities.

The six large refined bedrooms feature traditional decor, and most offer private or en suite bathrooms.

Some also have flat-screen TVs, garden views and four poster beds.

Other amenities include a 16-person function room, a guest lounge and a patio leading to mature gardens with the covered barbecue area, a pond and meditation hut.

Two separate stables have been converted into two-bedroom apartments.

Indeed when it featured on the BBC’s House of the Year programme back in January 2012, presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen described Glenmore Manor as “like your own hotel, with all the facilities just for you”.

Estate agent, Martin Anderson, said this stately and elegant country house represents a very rare opportunity on the market.

“To put it concisely, it is nothing short of special,” he added. “Set on an extremely large site, the house is surrounded by beautifully designed gardens featuring a classical water fountain, thoughtfully placed brick paved walkways, and mature trees on all sides providing complete privacy. These elements combine to make the site feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of the town.”

Situated on Lough Road in Lurgan, Glenmore is an eight-minute walk from the train station and 12 minutes from Lord Lurgan Memorial Park.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com