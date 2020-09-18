Glenn Quinn murder: £10k reward offered as police make Crimewatch appeal

The mother of Glenn Quinn has said she wants justice for her murdered son as a £10,000 reward for information was issued by the PSNI during a Crimewatch appeal.

Mr Quinn (47) was brutally murdered in his Carrickfergus home in January.

The UDA has been blamed for the killing.

The senior officer from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder made an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live programme.

Following the appeal, Glenn Quinn’s family released a statement saying their lives “will never be the same again”.

His mother Ellen told the BBC: “I just want justice for an innocent man who was terminally ill and was beaten beyond recognition. I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”

Appealing for information, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “Glenn was well-known throughout Carrickfergus and had no known enemies and no reason that we are aware of for anyone to cause him harm. He was a good and kind man and did not deserve to die the way he did.

“We know that Glenn was previously assaulted outside his home on December 29 and while he wasn’t badly injured, he was left frightened by this attack.

“Days later Glenn, who had a terminal blood disorder and was totally defenceless, was found dead in his Ashleigh Park home after being brutally beaten.

“We are working to see if there’s any link between this earlier attack and Glenn’s murder and I would like to hear from anyone who saw him in the time between Christmas and when he was found dead in his home on Saturday January 4.

“Did he talk about the attack to you or his concerns? Or perhaps you know the motive for his death or who is responsible.

“We know that at around 2pm on Thursday January 2, Glenn drove to the local shops on Woodburn Road. We need to hear from anyone who saw him or spoke to him after this.”

Det McCartney said that a £10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

“I believe the answer to Glenn’s death lies in the local community. We know there are people living in Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas who know what happened to Glenn.”