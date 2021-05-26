Glenn Quinn murder police return to Carrickfergus scene for forensic search

Forensic scientists are carrying out further examinations at the apartment in Carrickfergus where Glenn Quinn was murdered.

Mr Quinn was found murdered in his home at Ashleigh Park in the town on January 4 last year.

It is believed that the 47-year-old was attacked by a gang of men as he returned home the previous evening.

The gang are thought to have set upon him in the communal hallway of his apartment block, before forcing their way into his flat and launching a "sustained and violent attack".

The attack left Mr Quinn, who was terminally ill, with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually lead to his death.

It is believed individuals with links to the South East Antrim UDA carried out the assault.

Victim: Glenn Quinn was murdered in January 2020

Mr Quinn's family have repeatedly spoken out against those involved in the killing and called for them to be brought to justice.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said the investigation into Mr Quinn's murder was continuing and asked for anyone with information, no matter how small they may think it is, to come forward.

“I believe that there are people living in Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas who know what happened to Glenn. Any information in relation to the investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the vital piece we need to bring whoever murdered Glenn before the courts to answer for their heinous actions," he said.

"We know that Glenn was previously assaulted outside his home on December 29 2019 and while he wasn’t badly injured, he was left frightened by the attack.

“Glenn’s heartbroken family need answers and deserve to see these barbaric killers put behind bars. We would ask those with information to come forward."

Forensics conducting further examinations at the apartment in Ashleigh Park (Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Quinn’s murder.

“Glenn’s family deserve justice, so anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said.