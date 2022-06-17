Glenn Quinn murder: PSNI appeal issued for information ahead of man’s 50th birthday

Glenn Quinn was found murdered at his home at Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus in 2020

The PSNI has made a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Glenn Quinn ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday on Saturday.

Mr Quinn (47) was found beaten to death at his home in the Ashleigh Park area of Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday, January 4, 2020.

The PSNI believes the terminally ill man had been attacked by a gang of men involved with the South East Antrim UDA sometime between the Thursday and Friday before his death.

Glenn had no prior affiliations to paramilitaries, but was targeted by the UDA gang after he complained of arson attacks by the terror group on his friend Joe Dunlop’s car repair business.

Police said the “pain and loss” of Mr Quinn’s family is “as raw as ever” and said they believe there are people in the Carrickfergus community who may have information.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe.

“The unprovoked, violent attack left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his slow and painful death.

“He was well-known and well-liked throughout the community. The local community lives under the dark shadow cast by his violent loss of life and the knowledge that those responsible have not been brought to justice.

“It’s now nearly two and a half years on since Glenn was murdered. The pain and loss experienced by his family is today, as raw as ever.

“The family is frustrated and like any of us, deserve answers and justice for their loved one.”

He added: “We are again appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and come forward.

“We firmly believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know the circumstances and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder.

“These are clearly dangerous individuals. We are appealing to the community directly to help us seek justice for Glenn and make your area safer for everyone living there.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is still offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.

“Please telephone detectives in confidence on 101. Alternatively, information can be given completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has also voiced his support for the appeal.

"“This was a vicious and brutal murder back in January 2020,” he said.

“I have met Glenn’s family including his mother. I assured them they have my full support in their quest for justice.

“I appeal to the people who know the circumstances of Glenn’s murder to step forward and help this family who have suffered not only a painful loss but also persistent intimidation to stop campaigning.”