Glenn Quinn murder: PSNI issue renewed appeal for information ahead of anniversary of brutal killing

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information over the murder of 47-year-old Glenn Quinn in Carrickfergus, ahead of the first anniversary of the killing on Monday.

Mr Quinn, who was terminally ill, was found murdered in his home at Ashleigh Park in the town on January 4, last year.

It is believed that he was attacked by a gang of men as he returned home the previous evening. The gang are thought to have set upon him in the communal hallway of his apartment block, before forcing their way into his flat and launching a "sustained and violent attack" on the innocent man.

This attack left Mr Quinn with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually lead to his death.

It is believed a individuals with links to the South East Antrim UDA carried out the vicious assault.

Last year, detectives made an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live with a £10,000 offer for information leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said police believe that there are people living in Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas who know what happened to Mr Quinn.

"We appeal to those people to search their conscience and stop this from happening to another family, by coming forward and helping us bring those responsible to justice. Any information in relation to the investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital in helping catch these appalling individuals," he said,

“Glenn was well-known throughout Carrickfergus and had no known enemies and no reason that police are aware of for anyone to cause him harm. He was a good and kind man, who did not deserve to die the way he did. Glenn had a terminal blood disorder and was totally defenceless when he was attacked in his apartment, somewhere he should have felt safe.

"This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable member of your community who was not in the best of health."

DCI McCartney said police know Mr Quinn was previously assaulted outside his home on December 29 and, while not badly injured, he was left shaken. He asked anyone who saw Mr Quinn between Christmas and when he was found dead to contact them.

"We also know that Glenn drove to the local shops on Woodburn Road at around 2pm on Thursday 2nd January. It is important that anyone who spoke with him at this time comes forward to help with our enquiries," he added.

“If you were in Ashleigh Park on Friday 3rd January 2020 or witnessed the attack on Glenn on 29th December we need to speak to you, particularly if you may have captured any footage on dash cam or mobile phone. Did you see or speak to Glenn at any time between Thursday, 2nd January and Friday, 3rd January? If you did we need to hear from you.

“Glenn’s heartbroken family deserve answers and deserve to see these barbaric killers put behind bars. We would ask those with information to come forward, as we can put measures in place to protect from any potential risk. It is clear that those responsible don’t represent the Carrickfergus community, due to the continued shock and revulsion about this killing in the area.

“Glenn’s family deserve justice, so anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”