Glenn Quinn murder: Renewed appeal for information on second anniversary of Carrick man’s death

Attacked: Glenn Quinn was found murdered at his home at Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus in 2020

The family of Co Antrim murder victim Glenn Quinn have vowed they will never be silenced, as police issued a new appeal for information on the second anniversary of his death.

Mr Quinn (47) was found beaten to death at his home in the Ashleigh Park area of Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday, January 4, 2020.

The PSNI believes the terminally ill man had been attacked by a gang of men involved with the South East Antrim UDA sometime between the Thursday and Friday before his death.

Glenn had no prior affiliations to paramilitaries, but was targeted by the UDA gang after he complained of arson attacks by the terror group on his friend Joe Dunlop’s car repair business.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is also offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe. The unprovoked assault left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his death.

“Glenn was well-known and well-liked throughout the community, with local people continuing to express shock over such a senseless loss of life. It’s two years on since his life was taken, and the pain experienced by his family is, today, as raw as ever. They’ve experienced unimaginable sadness over the difficult Christmas period.

“The family deserve answers. And we are appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and please come forward.”

Speaking emotionally to the Belfast Telegraph, Glenn’s brother Martin said: “We knew we were going to lose Glenn, because he was terminally ill. But we believed we had a year or 18 months where we could have looked after him… and given him the best possible life that he had left and that was stolen from us.

“Every time the door opens now in our homes, you expect to see him coming in with a big smile on his face and that’s been stolen from us. There’s an emptiness and absolute sadness in our family because somebody stole Glenn from us.

“All we want is justice for Glenn and we will disappear. We will just go and grieve for Glenn, but until then, we as a family are never out of the fight.

“Carrick is the murder capital of Northern Ireland outside of Belfast. We have seven unsolved murders post-conflict, post-1994, including Glenn.”

Glenn’s family has received numerous threats for speaking publicly about his barbaric murder, with Martin and their 77-year-old mother Ellen Quinn even being ordered to leave their homes within 24 hours over Christmas 2020.

Martin believes such threats are “attempts by the individuals who murdered Glenn to silence us and we also believe they’re trying to put us out of Carrick”.

He added: “We’re going nowhere and they will not silence us. It reinforces our intention to get justice for Glenn.”

Glenn’s family has also asked the Carrickfergus community to join them in a vigil to be held for the late barman on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm at the Castle Green area of the town.

If you have any information surrounding Glenn Quinn’s murder, please telephone detectives on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org