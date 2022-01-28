Glenn Quinn: senior PSNI detective was ‘horrified’ by terminally ill man’s murder

A senior PSNI detective said he was “horrified” when he and his officers discovered the remains of Glenn Quinn two years ago in his Carrickfergus flat.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness was speaking on Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, as part of a new public appeal into the murder of Mr Quinn in January 2020.

The terminally ill man, who only had between a year and 18 months to live, according to his brother, Martin, was beaten to death with baseball bats and iron bars by three individuals, who are believed to be linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

The PSNI and the Quinn family are now calling again for anyone with any information, “no matter how insignificant it may seem”, to come forward and tell what they know to police or confidentially to the independent Crimestoppers charity, which is also offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.

“What I can say is as an experienced police officer who has dealt with homicides for many years, I was horrified,” said Inspector McGuinness.

“Glenn Quinn suffered terribly that weekend and the injuries that were uncovered - the internal injuries were severe.

“I never want to see anyone in that state again and I don't want to see any family having to deal with what Martin and his family have to deal with, knowing what their brother went through.”

Martin Quinn added that his 47-year-old brother was beaten to such an extent that he had 52 fractures in his chest alone.

“They had stamped on his collarbone and broken it. He had several injuries to his face, when me and my younger sister, Lesley, identified Glenn in the morgue - she ended up collapsing onto the floor, she just couldn't take the pain of what we were seeing,” he said.

“They left Glenn in a terrible state.”

Mr Quinn’s body was found in his home in the Ashleigh Park area of Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He had suffered fatal injuries from a brutal attack the night before, on the Friday evening.

His brother said that on December 29, 2019, Glenn suffered a minor assault by an individual linked to the SEA UDA, who told him that “they would be back”.

Glenn was then attacked while walking into the foyer of his building of flats on Friday January 3. After the assault, he made phone calls to Martin and two of his friends.

“He was very lucid and composed. He was the type of individual that hated putting anybody out. He didn’t realise how injured he was,” added Martin.

Inspector McGuinness noted “it probably is miraculous that Glenn survived as long as he did”.

While the detective wouldn’t fully confirm that police believe members of the SEA UDA were solely behind Glenn’s killing, he did say it was a “line of inquiry” they were following.

The police and Glenn’s family, who have suffered death threats for their public appeals against the loyalist paramilitary organisation, are urging anyone who heard or saw anything about Glenn’s altercation on December 29, or his later fatal attack, to provide any information they can, even if it must be done anonymously.

“If you feel for any reason that you can't come forward and give us the evidence we so badly need to get justice for Glenn Quinn, there are other ways, including the Crimestoppers charity,” said Inspector McGuinness.

“I can assure you that your information can be treated in the utmost confidentiality. I've dealt with Crimestoppers over many many years and I cannot find who contacts them with information.”

“Carrick is the murder capital of Northern Ireland outside of Belfast. We have seven unsolved murders post-conflict, post-1994, including Glenn,” noted Martin.

“We’re from Carrickfergus, we grew up in this town and we are not moving anywhere. The more they threaten us, the more we drill down and we’re never out of the fight until we get justice for Glenn.”

He prompted the public to ““be very aware that the next person” Glenn’s murderers attack could be their brother or father, and has asked for any witnesses to come forward so that they can “keep the fear and intimidation out of the estates in Carrickfergus, and bring it back to being a decent place to live”.