Glenshane Pass reopens following serious crash

The scene on the Glenshane Pass

The A6 Glenshane Pass has reopened after emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car.

The collision happened outside the Ponderosa Restaurant at around 3pm on Saturday.

Bystanders at the Glenshane Pass

The air ambulance attended along with two ambulances.

After treatment at the scene, a man was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A second patient was taken to Altnagelvin by ambulance.