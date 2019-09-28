Glenshane Pass reopens following serious crash
The A6 Glenshane Pass has reopened after emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car.
The collision happened outside the Ponderosa Restaurant at around 3pm on Saturday.
The air ambulance attended along with two ambulances.
After treatment at the scene, a man was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
A second patient was taken to Altnagelvin by ambulance.
