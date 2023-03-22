Glentoran FC pays tribute to ‘absolute warrior’ fan (16) who died after cancer diagnosis

Glentoran Football Club has paid tribute to a young fan who died after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Bailie Hardy (16), who was a lifelong Glensman, fractured his leg while playing football with friends last year which led to the devastating diagnosis.

An MRI scan revealed the teenager had osteosarcoma – also known as osteogenic sarcoma – which is the most common type of cancer that begins in the bones.

It resulted in Bailie’s right leg being amputated following several rounds of chemotherapy.

“Bailie was an absolute warrior,” the club said in a statement posted on social media.

“He stayed positive and dealt with months and months of hospital stays and various treatments.

"He loved football more than anything, particularly his beloved Manchester City and Glentoran FC.

"He had several visits to both when he was in better health. He had a love for wrestling also.”

Bailie was invited to the Oval following the amputation of his leg by the first team and has thrashed several of the club’s players at FIFA after they visited him to play the computer game.

Elliott Morris bought the fan a home shirt for the current season and last Friday, Niall McGinn and Bobby Burns visited Bailie to play computer games and gave him tickets for the upcoming Northern Ireland Vs Finland match.

“Sadly today Bailie lost his fight and passed away leaving a devastated family behind,” the club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts go to his parents Christine and Andrew, devoted siblings Ashleigh, Emma, Andrew and Nicole, grandparents Jim, Peter and Diana.

"Bailie was also a cherished uncle to Joss, Jax and Jayce.

“We at Glentoran FC will sadly miss him and his banter. Bailie is a hero and an inspiration to us all. He fought a great fight and went out on a high.

"He will always be remembered by us all as the boy who fought everyday his courageous fight.

"Sleep tight, Bailie.”

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree described Bailie’s passing as “very sad” as he extended condolences to all of his grieving family and friends.