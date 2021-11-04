Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey suspended over clash with Bobby Burns

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has been banned for two additional games by the Irish Football Association, following his clash with fellow team-mate Bobby Burns during a league match last month.

According to the IFA, the shot-stopper has been found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute by the organisation’s Disciplinary Committee.

The former Wolves and Cliftonville player had already served a three match ban after the initial red card during the fixture.

McCarey was sent off after he lunged at Burns in the aftermath of Coleraine’s late equaliser last month, leaving the former Glenavon man on the turf at The Oval.

He had been charged with “bringing the game into disrepute” under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association.

An IFA spokesperson said: “McCarey has been sanctioned for his conduct during a NIFL Danske Bank Premiership match between Glentoran and Coleraine on Saturday 16 October.

“The committee agreed the Glentoran goalkeeper should be suspended for two games, starting on 8 November.

“McCarey had already been sanctioned with violent conduct and was initially banned for three matches following an incident involving Glentoran team-mate Bobby Burns.

“The club has the right to appeal the further two-match ban.

“McCarey was charged by the Disciplinary Committee with bringing the game into disrepute under Article 17 of the Irish FA’s Articles of Association.”

A social media video of the incident has been viewed on Twitter almost half a million times, with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker one of those who was left baffled at the time.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott said after the game that there would be consequences for the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident that happens in football,” he said. “We don’t have any unrest in the dressing room, definitely not. Aaron put his hand up and apologised, he admitted his actions were unacceptable. These things happen, we are not happy about it.”