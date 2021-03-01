Gloria Hunniford in tribute to former UTV reporter Ian Sanderson who has died in Australia

Tributes: Ian Sanderson reported on the early days of the Troubles on UTV

Broadcaster Gloria Hunniford has paid tribute after the death in Australia of former UTV frontline reporter Ian Sanderson.

She recalled Mr Sanderson, who later produced her show Good Evening Ulster, as a highly talented and professional newsman.

"I'm really sad to hear the news," Gloria said. "I always admired Ian who was one of the most fastidious and applied producers that I have ever worked with. He was a great ideas person who saw those ideas through in a very solid news way.

"The teatime programme changed the face of broadcasting away from just bombs, bullets and barricades depending on what was happening on the day."

Ex-Krypton Factor star Gordon Burns, who started his broadcasting career with UTV, also expressed his 'deep sadness' at the passing of his friend, Mr Sanderson, who like him was a former Belfast Telegraph journalist.

Gerry Kelly said he remembered Mr Sanderson calling him into his office in the early '80s to tell him he was taking his family to Australia.

"I got the sense that he'd just had enough of the Troubles," said Mr Kelly. "He covered some of the worst shootings and bombings and he was later appointed as the news editor at UTV before becoming a producer of the new Good Evening Ulster."

Robin Walsh, who was Mr Sanderson's news editor for a time at UTV, said: "I could not have asked for a better reporter during the first five years of the Troubles. Ian was totally reliable during those demanding times, always in the right place in difficult situations, measured in his tone and language and accurate in everything he had to say."

Mr Sanderson, who was in his 70s, was a banjo player with the Apex Jazz Band and in Melbourne he carved out a successful career in TV news with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

He is survived by his Ulster-born wife Lavinia and children Simon and Anya.

In the Republic, President Michael D Higgins has been paying tribute after the death of RTE's former London editor, Mike Burns, who was described as a 'titan' of Irish broadcasting.

The Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, said Mr Burns's pioneering shows like This Week and the News at One had left a lasting legacy.