Gloria Hunniford says she was angry at Australia for taking her daughter away

Gloria Hunniford has said she resented Australia for taking her daughter away in a wide-ranging article written for the Times.

Her daughter, Caron Keating, died of breast cancer in 2004.

Mrs Hunniford said: “When my daughter, Caron, was diagnosed with breast cancer, she discovered some complementary treatments in Australia and decided to move out there to pursue them.

“She ended up staying for three years, and Irish mothers never want their children to be further than round the corner, so her being so far away at such a difficult time caused me great heartache,” she added.

Mrs Hunniford said she had travelled to Australia nine times to visit her daughter.

“Initially I had been resentful that Australia had taken Caron away, but when I saw the freedom it had given her and remembered some of the happy moments before she eventually returned to our home in Kent for her final days,” said Mrs Hunniford.

“I realised what a beautiful country it is,” she added.

Veteran TV presenter Hunniford, (83) is from Portadown. She also spoke of her childhood there and how she used to love family holidays in Newcastle.

She said: “The caravan we used to stay in was absolutely tiny; one of those where you had to pack away the bed to get the table out to have your breakfast on, but I thought it was amazing.

“I adored the Percy French Inn at the foot of the nearby Mourne Mountains and my favourite visit was the year we stayed in a B&B right opposite the sea, so I could literally finish my food, slip under the table and be on the beach in seconds.”

She spoke of how she emigrated to Canada to live with her great uncle aged just 17, and how it broadened her horizons.

She said: “Back home Catholics and Protestants lived at opposite ends of the town and all the schools and churches were separated, but in Kingston, in Ontario, no one asked me my religion.

“I realised that everybody could live harmoniously so my horizons broadened, and it changed my perspective on life for ever,” she continued.

She also talked about filming BBC1 show B&B by the sea on the Antrim coast.

She said “It was also a pleasure to return to Northern Ireland recently to explore the Antrim coast road for the B&B by the Sea show.

“It’s easy to become blasé about the place you grew up in, but spending time there reminded me that — when it’s not raining at least — it’s a coastline to match any in the world.”