Glorious weather across Northern Ireland set to be interrupted by rainfall over the weekend

The bright and sunny weather experienced across Northern Ireland in recent days is set to come to an end this weekend.

After a cloudy start to today, the brighter conditions will break through by mid-afternoon and the country will bask in sunshine tomorrow.

Saturday will, however, see rain across the region.

Grahame Madge from the Met Office said the showers will merely be a "pause" in the sunny weather conditions.

"[Today] will begin pretty cloudy for Northern Ireland," he said.

"It's not bringing any rain particularly but there might be some spots of drizzle.

"Later we should start to see brighter conditions returning from mid-afternoon.

"We're expecting daytime highs to be around about the mid-teens. In Belfast it will be 15 degrees and the same in Enniskillen."

Tomorrow will see daytime highs of 14 degrees and on Saturday, it will be slightly cooler at 12 degrees.

"Northern Ireland will enjoy a reasonably bright day and the brightest of anywhere in the UK," continued Mr Madge.

"It will begin to cloud up on Friday night into Saturday. During Saturday, there will be periods of rain pretty much across the whole of the UK."