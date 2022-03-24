GMC argues Dr Heather Steen should face fitness to practise hearing over child death ‘cover up’ allegations

Special measures can be put in place to allow a fitness to practise panel to establish whether a doctor covered up the circumstances of a child’s death, the medical regulator has said.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has rejected an argument that Dr Heather Steen is so unwell that a fitness to practise hearing examining her candour should not take place.

The former Belfast Trust paediatrician is claiming she cannot “meaningfully engage” with a Medical Practitioner’s Tribunal Service (MPTS) fitness to practise hearing due to ill health.

She has also applied to be voluntarily removed from the medical register.

If successful in her application, it would mean Dr Steen would not have to face a fitness to practise hearing to examine a raft of serious allegations about her conduct following the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.

However, details of her medical condition are not being made public after Kevin McCarthy, acting on behalf of Dr Steen, told the MPTS: “You will obviously appreciate as a tribunal the very real concerns that the practitioner has of any details of her confidential health being ventilated in what is a very public arena.”

The tribunal has allowed the GMC to make its submissions on the case in public where they do not involve details of Dr Steen’s medical condition.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Tom Forster, acting for the GMC, said any delay in the allegations being examined by the tribunal is as a result of Dr Steen’s own actions.

Among the allegations she faces are that she “failed to refer” Claire’s death to the coroner and that she “inappropriately completed the medical certificate of cause of death and inaccurately completed the autopsy request form” for Claire.

Mr Forster said: “The only reason that these proceedings have been delayed for so long is because the coroner wasn’t called by Dr Steen in 1996. That’s the whole point of these proceedings.

“The GMC allege there was dishonesty in that decision and dishonesty in other procedural steps that Dr Steen took, which has resulted in the delays that have taken place in uncovering what had happened.

“They were only uncovered through the good auspices of investigative journalists, a coroner then being engaged finally and the GMC makes allegations about the candour of Dr Steen in those proceedings, and then finally a full public inquiry, not considering just this case, but other cases.

“And so what these proceedings are doing is not doing what any of those proceedings were doing, it is considering the fitness to practise of a doctor and the wider public interest of maintaining confidence of the public in the medical profession.

“It’s is not just about this individual doctor these proceedings, the public interest is much wider than that.

“It’s about public confidence in this profession and so the fact there has been investigation, inquiry, inquest by other bodies doing other things is legally and logically irrelevant to what you are engaged with with these applications.”

Mr Forster also said a large proportion of the GMC case involves Claire’s medical records and witness statements from Dr Steen, which she has had access to for a considerable time.

He said regular breaks could be taken and Dr Steen does not need to be present for all evidence, which would all enable a fitness to practise tribunal to go ahead.

The current MPTS hearing comes more than four years after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry said he was “persuaded that a ‘cover up’ was attempted by Dr Steen” following Claire’s death.

Claire was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the inquiry which examined the mismanagement of fluids in hospitals in Northern Ireland.